The follow up to last year’s magnificent Organ Dirges 2016 – 2017.

Stockholm-based artist and organ tuner Kali Malone has debuted on iDEAL Recordings today (June 28) with a new album, The Sacrificial Code.

The album sees Malone developing the experimental techniques she used to record last year’s magnificent Organ Dirges 2016 – 2017 (which we included in our list of the best albums of 2018), featuring a series of slow, emotive drone pieces for organ. Recorded using carefully placed close microphones, the compositions are presented without the big room reverberations usually associated with the instrument.

Malone’s longtime friend and collaborator Ellen Arkbro contributes additional organ pieces to the record and Rashad Becker features on mastering duties.

The Sacrificial Code arrives on June 28 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spectacle Of Ritual’

02. ‘Sacrificial Code’

03. ‘Rose Wreath Crown (For CW)’

04. ‘Sacer Profanare’

05. ‘Litanic Cloth Wrung’

06. ‘Fifth Worship II’

07. ‘Hagakyrka Bells’

08. ‘Prelude ‘(CD/Digital Bonus)

09. ‘Sacrificial Code’

10. ‘Glory Canon III’ (CD/Digital Bonus)

