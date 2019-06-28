TT (fka Tobago Tracks) drops debut EP from Swedish producer aircode

By , Jun 28 2019
aircode

Photograph by: Rupert Earl

Dislocated is out today (June 28).

TT (fka Tobago Tracks) has released the debut EP from Swedish producer aircode. Described by the label as an “idiosyncratic club manifesto”, Dislocated features five murky compositions that blend skeletal percussion, fleeting snatches of vocals and weightless synths.

Currently based in London, aircode has contributed various guest mixes to NTS Radio and recently performed in the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

TT has had a prolific year so far, releasing excellent projects from Iceboy Violet, 8ULENTINA, Organ Tapes and more.

Dislocated is out now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘You Broke Down Into Four And a Half Pieces’
02. ‘Lipsill’
03. ‘I Know My Life’
04. ‘Reform’
05. ‘When Its Said It Is’

Read next: Logos on the classic methods behind his genre-bending club and ambient experiments

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Organ Tapes returns to TT with avant-pop LP Hunger In Me Living

May 9 2019

Organ Tapes returns to TT with avant-pop LP Hunger In Me Living
8ULENTINA explores what it means to feel safe on BODYGUARD

Mar 5 2019

8ULENTINA explores what it means to feel safe on BODYGUARD

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+