Room40 to release one-take modular album from Luís Fernandes

Demora is out on July 26.
Antipodean avant-garde imprint Room40 will release the debut solo album from Portuguese musician and sound artist Luís Fernandes.
Demora, which means ‘delay’ in Portuguese, was initially recorded in one take with a single modular synthesizer, before being refined and split into five chapters by Fernandes – listen to the second track, ‘Fractured Harmony With A Pulse’, now.
Last year Fernandes collaborated with Joana Gama on the T.S. Eliot-referencing At The Still Point Of The Turning World, also released by Room40.
2019 has been a prolific year for the label, releasing projects from Siavash Amini, Rafael Anton Irisarri, Kevin Richard Martin and Merzbow.
Demora arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Rising Edge’
02. ‘Fractured Harmony With Pulse’
03. ‘Demora Pt.1’
04. ‘Demora Pt.2’
05. ‘Refracted Cloud’
