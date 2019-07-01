Room40 to release one-take modular album from Luís Fernandes

Demora is out on July 26.

Antipodean avant-garde imprint Room40 will release the debut solo album from Portuguese musician and sound artist Luís Fernandes.

Demora, which means ‘delay’ in Portuguese, was initially recorded in one take with a single modular synthesizer, before being refined and split into five chapters by Fernandes – listen to the second track, ‘Fractured Harmony With A Pulse’, now.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/demora">Demora by Luís Fernandes</a>

Last year Fernandes collaborated with Joana Gama on the T.S. Eliot-referencing At The Still Point Of The Turning World, also released by Room40.

2019 has been a prolific year for the label, releasing projects from Siavash Amini, Rafael Anton Irisarri, Kevin Richard Martin and Merzbow.

Demora arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rising Edge’

02. ‘Fractured Harmony With Pulse’

03. ‘Demora Pt.1’

04. ‘Demora Pt.2’

05. ‘Refracted Cloud’

