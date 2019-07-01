Room40 to release one-take modular album from Luís Fernandes

By , Jul 1 2019

Photograph by: Eduardo Brito

Demora is out on July 26.

Antipodean avant-garde imprint Room40 will release the debut solo album from Portuguese musician and sound artist Luís Fernandes.

Demora, which means ‘delay’ in Portuguese, was initially recorded in one take with a single modular synthesizer, before being refined and split into five chapters by Fernandes – listen to the second track, ‘Fractured Harmony With A Pulse’, now.

Last year Fernandes collaborated with Joana Gama on the T.S. Eliot-referencing At The Still Point Of The Turning World, also released by Room40.

2019 has been a prolific year for the label, releasing projects from Siavash Amini, Rafael Anton Irisarri, Kevin Richard Martin and Merzbow.

Demora arrives on July 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rising Edge’
02. ‘Fractured Harmony With Pulse’
03. ‘Demora Pt.1’
04. ‘Demora Pt.2’
05. ‘Refracted Cloud’

Read next: Logos on the classic methods behind his genre-bending club and ambient experiments

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Merzbow returns to Room40 with new album, Noise Mass

Jun 27 2019

Merzbow returns to Room40 with new album, Noise Mass
Siavash Amini crafts an ode to the night on new album Serus

Jun 20 2019

Siavash Amini crafts an ode to the night on new album Serus

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+