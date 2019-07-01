Rabih Beaini’s label returns after a lengthy hiatus.

Morphine Records has announced a slew of new releases slated for 2019, following a two-year hiatus.

First up is Euganea, a new album from Upperground Orchestra, the hybrid jazz band of label head Rabih Beaini, Tommaso Cappellato, Piero Bittolo Bon and Alvise Seggi, followed by the third instalment of Stefan Fraunberger’s Quellgeister series, as well as AMA, a new album from Japanese hip-hop producer MA and the self-titled debut album from Berlin-based experimental trio Contagious.

To mark the label’s return, Morphine Records will curate a two-day Berghain showcase featuring performances from all the artists, as well as GOAT, Sugai Ken, Vincent Moon and more.

Upperground Orchestra’s Euganea arrives on October 7, Stefan Fraunberger’s Quellgeister #3 on October 21, MA’s AMA on November 4 and Contagious on November 18. Pre-sale copies of all the albums will be available at the Morphine Records Berghain showcase, which takes place on October 10 and 11.

Check out artwork and tracklists for the releases below.

Upperground Orchestra – Euganea tracklist:

A1. ‘Kaigo’

A2. ‘Barene’

B1. ‘Sinopia’

B2. ‘Ghebi’

B3. ‘Hephaistos ‘

Stefan Fraunberger – Quellgeister #3 tracklist:

A1. ‘Invention’

A2. ‘Elegie’

A3. ‘Praeludium’

B1. ‘Bagatelle – des Teufels Mastsau’

B2. ‘Impromptus’

B3. ‘Toccata und Fuge ‘

B4. ‘Adagio – Hirtengesang’

MA – AMA tracklist:

01. ‘MA’

02. ‘Sanzen’

03. ‘Qaidenpa’

04. ‘Asov’

05. ‘Yoromeki’

06. ‘Shoqsh’

07. ‘Koeh’

08. ‘Matahajimal’

09. ‘Beehyden’

10. ‘Oni’

11. ‘Nja’

12. ‘Izawav’

13. ‘Konsen’

14. ‘Uzu’

15. ‘Atz’

16. ‘Michimake’

17. ‘Homla’

18. ‘Tama’

Contagious – Contagious

