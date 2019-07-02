Including work from Alva Noto, Weirdcore and Jeremy Deller.

This summer (July 12 – September 14) Saatchi Gallery will host Sweet Harmony: Rave | Today, a retrospective exhibition that, according to the gallery, “will recapture the new world that emerged from the acid house scene and narrates the ascendancy of rave culture with the youth of today”.

Featuring multimedia installations, audiovisual works and photo galleries, the exhibition will feature work from artists including Jeremy Deller, Minnie Griffith & Max Mcgarvie and Colin Nightingale & Stephen Dobbie, as well as photographers Tom Hunter, Vinca Petersen, Ted Polhemus, Dave Swindells and Mattko.

Saatchi Gallery will also be hosting live events to accompany the exhibition, including commissioned artworks and sound installation pieces from Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa), Carsten Nicolai, aka Alva Noto, Weirdcore and Conrad Shawcross.

Tickets for all the live events and the exhibition are available now.

