Fennesz, Aïsha Devi and Vessel announced for MUTEK.MX 2019

MUTEK’s Mexico edition turns returns for 2019.

MUTEK.MX, which takes place from November 11 – 24 in Mexico City, has announced the first acts for its 2019 edition. Fennesz, Aïsha Devi and Vessel will perform alongside Tim Hecker, Kelly Moran, King Midas Sound, Deena Abdelwahed, Overmono, Bendik Giske, Batu and more.

Tickets for MUTEK.MX 2019 are available now. Check out the first wave of confirmed acts below and head over to the MUTEK website for more information.

