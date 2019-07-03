Happa channels dark euphoria on new track, ‘Only Light’

An ode to the come-up.

Samir Alikhanizadeh, aka Happa, has announced a trio of two-track releases that will “redefine the boundaries of the producer’s sound.”

The first of these, ‘Only Light’, is a monolithic concoction of euphoric synths, amen breaks and foreboding vocal samples – listen below.

The track’s counterpart, ‘Only Darkness’, is described by the producer as his “first song” and features vocalist Charlie Steen from post-punk group Shame.

‘Only Light’ is out now via Fnord Communications. ‘Only Darkness’ arrives on July 24.

