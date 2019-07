A weird one, for sure.

Demdike Stare have released a limited edition tape featuring an hour of new material inspired by salvaged Letrasets.

The piece was commissioned by Hanno Leichtmann for Letra-Tone, a music and design festival based in Berlin. The Northern duo were asked to interpret a score by graphic designer Scott Massey made from sheets of transferable typeface.

Berlin 09-03-2019 is available now via Boomkat.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019