Kode9, Felicia Atkinson and Suzanne Ciani confirmed for Semibreve 2019

The Portuguese avant-garde festival has announced its full program for this year’s edition.

Kode9, Felicia Atkinson and Suzanne Ciani will join previously announced acts Alessandro Cortini, Avalon Emerson, Rian Treanor and Deaf Centre at this year’s Semibreve festival.

Taking place in Braga, Portugal from October 25 – 27, the festival will host world premieres from Oren Ambarchi & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe and Scanner & Miguel C. Tavares, as well as a special performance from Morton Subotnick, best known for his 1967 electronic composition Silver Apples Of The Moon.

Tickets to Semibreve are available now. Check out the full lineup below.

Semibreve 2019 lineup:

Morton Subotnick + Lillevan

Suzanne Ciani

Oren Ambarchi & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (world premiere)

Kode 9, Felicia Atkinson

Drew McDowall + Florence To

Clothilde

Alessandro Cortini

Scanner + Miguel C. Tavares (world premiere)

Avalon Emerson

Nik Void

Ipek Gorgun

Rian Treanor

Deaf Center

Read next: Semibreve 2018 – A welcome blanket of drone and ambient music in Portugal