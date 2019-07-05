Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.
The latest Sebeed Erilit white label or a Contonader Verications EP anyone?
Berliner Ollie Holmberg has created an AI that generated DJ and record names from Hard Wax Record Shop, reports Electronic Beats.
It follows Holmberg publishing a list of the most popular words used by Hard Wax last year.
When asked why he did it, Holmberg explained:
“The end of the Anthropocene (near-term human extinction) our civilisation and the biosphere aren’t going to collapse evenly in space or at a single point in time in some biblical way.
We must be flexible, adaptable and mobile. In preparing for the decades to come we must harden our bodies and minds, acquire skills in primitive living, permaculture, community, medicine and so on. But until the shit hits the fan it’s probably wise to also play along with the primary narrative. Which currently I’d say is the impending automation of most human labor by AI type systems.
By doing data scraping/analysis and AI type hobby projects like the Berghain Sets data, the Hardwax Common Words data and now this, I’m gradually equipping myself skill-wise for near-term survival. That the subject of the homework is electronic dance music is merely incidental to my own proximity to it.”
Check out the full lists of AI-generated DJ monikers and record names below.
Faux DJ names
Andrey Williama & Sessel Dao Les
Rogardo Mackor
Ros Williem
Ros OcRo & Rub Manceke
Dovinik
Dov Of Ank & Plabesio Risoul Kmag
Royeni
Ronzact Ligos
Rodam Rusicf Sulines
Romeson
Rom & Oktra
Robart & Kong
Roow
Roods / Almant
Roman amitropx
Goldrimid
Gom Yorra
Fél
FDF
M&R
MXIple
MSZn
Hy-DN & Steneco Grith
Hullow
Haise
Jarior
Falibis & Hilezzy
Jazzy
Jace Donzi
Raby Acteral
Randoge
Rahnore
Raynidie
Rayner Nitaz & Andrel Boka
Radast
Ragstallerce & Thendie
Raphar Winctial
Ruddo
Rubler
Rulli
Tamy G. Hul
Tratsen St. Hikal
Stapleropperpane Simmorke
Sumlon
Sula
Suma
Sul Ble
Sharks Of Tarrys
Shekpo Mikae RegB8
Speener With vs. Youle
Secter
Smithida
Showew Samissan Branked
Sprealer Anterchipe
Strvave
SØDS
Syannell Naume
Szinkley
Szime
Stan Pacropios
Scackle
SOP
Staden
Svat
Esce
Xar Alahive
Aman Mitasa
Adam Dane
Austri Civezam
Aurtelo
Aurrowir
Ankistrrish
Ajobia Firhn
Aniustops
Aushickre
Athactri
Arvan Levile
Anthony Nlamm
Aparcind Thio
Anni Aliues
Axusen
A Carlos
AcCio
Actebba Moe
Skarn & Dav
Spricki
Stementis
Strus
Stavion
Èmuni
LatLX
Labie
Laekaver
Laxuel & Loschytur
Løtter
Lox Drea
Roystre
Rohth & Porlir Gillit
Roper Ol Horsem
Rootar Brompson & Johnsstyle Moral)
Rooks
Rosko
Tody Soltz
400
E:
MKO
MMR
MX
Kone
Pladin Majuszak Pirls & Sem Ginidrait
Pruc
Pruscic Priders
Phil & Phe Mika Mation
Phulepon Viller D
Wanifox
Wol & Sensxmett
Jomonnc
Joseshie Plabens
Roskertman
Romanam
Ronkere
Ronneck
DisStlay
Sinvollo Abbishann
Cirl Cacc
Cinkuse
Cincer Luigh
Sixicane
Sestrives
Sebeed Erilit
Sinvinpaus Induety
Sill Dicoddaghi
Sirker
Sirce Diee
A
Grind
Gellor
Gennaine Berts
Gingorel & Unit
Giny
Ginny Wilon
Gizaklo Grimici
Binnalds Gard
Dinfayrker
Dinkond
Diknerationa
Riffinome
Tide 615
Tie Covabridd & Malizzo Bowd
Teino Hubbana
Tendwi
Theman Dramz
The Doders
The Mbesseyter
The Briande Sotty
Terrampenark & Jeff Rohies
The Madserustic Cond
Wirk Wolferri, Hilliam Z
Claritcuper
Crantic Santo
Stallex Massetus
Stavee Bra
Fruase Rea
B10 Om
My & Daridi
Nikan Serienca
Misomer
Michael Rendynam
Mikaindordy
Hunahurs
Hiuso Haize
Hightshorlo
Hivassin
Hynis
Hyman w/ Hynah
Henives
Heldero Lde
Henarias
Heill wewté & Inlyeo
Hender Enge
Heromiah
Helameysk
Hendertnom
Clusic
Claut
Ä
Kas M
Classea
Styply
SÂm O
Sopurt
Sounds
Sonek Space
Strake
Strverllerman
Speeticale Ly wont
Esion
Echo Mezo
Exit Elliam & Kerry
EI & The Dovive
Acho Mikoka
Aqusiautis van / Posturite
A Sivity Mosts
Andreyshorid Dabloso, Morce
Adrignoman & Tamirio Loory
Awaly
Toneald
Torchar Siver
Tomy Myrace
Ollfurds
Tony Flu
The Cilliels Wilds
The Darmand
The Skatis
The Crivest & Night
The Rovol Ditts
The Sans Tub Man
Treo Partho Brezale
The Vonto Fillar
Thrillatiklipescelam
Thric Reopla
The Grageritity
Reephi Ks Nusht
Telses
Tessell Stalder
Penly
Rusance
Richard Wirvin
Tim Willie
Tix Wildse
Faux release names
Tracks Of Allstars Vol. 2
New Welk EP
Brown Box
Is / Silfer Lobrons EP
Day Remixes
Muturl?
Technique Fear
Outouse
A Dän Snoken Blues
Flearch / Sunthe Frontat
Cailopake
Peace
Fleery Science
Gotylow
Alper Up In The Mird
Your
Treise
Natura Is Aurguiny
Hyan beay Ond Square
And Night Your Supernd Synch
The Fated
Re
Njudipies Of Marter 03
Passage
Brain Susher
Ginninisible Facis Part II
Christ Tranki Day
FEP
Playin’ Feel EP
A Placesome 024
Grey Funk
Cherill Hevisch LP
Putinism EP
Seas Changedanz
U Work
Dubica
Helio 1001
Contonader Verications
Samantea
Sessonie Thid
Baby Te Gainer EP
Without Dubint To Control Usugritics
Hores & Words
Playsian Dream
Symbol Version
The My Outside
Gammo
Metal Myndi
Vault Series 00. 2
What You
Hold Mixes
Open Mommon
Frogher
Madi
Satounduj
RUDOf EP
Pattern Firth / Datement Sharax
Rhythm Semies 1947-1970
Witch Home
Saward Off
Reference 012
The Deep Deet Puntours Of K
My Unon
Frencinance
Life Of Barmy EP
Colun
Bl Birdien LPé.ver Sirgue
StrewEP
Somerod
Surenic Tongues
I Wost
Derm I Feen Stams
The House Trilogy
Bad In in
Gims
Stelivant Prove WP
Beaten True Styly
Dead Lipe Blind
Alire Tonith EP
Copact
New Sky EP
WC3
Cy-Nikited Lover
Constrammed
Principies EP
Condred Sapel EP
Salt You
Binary
Europarce
Roughbans
Blionic Bumpesedpester
In The Case
Ambient Krood
Rut
Music Finkin
Reggee Noise Gone Messages Archavby
Love Is A Jome Of The Undnown Tapes II
The Popt Liking Starsespected 001
Memori
EP
Edits 1/3 – Stone Digite 3
Sound Stranger
…Cologyam & Sivers #6
Eurity
Eternal Erting Roading To Cosma Remixes
Moyologia
45s
4 Comes Wate
What Hibstance Trifute EP
Love Planet
Keybrank EP
Part 4 – 20 Leamin’st Dreamersoon
Thene World We The Birilasized
Rub A Shyphonatian
Hello Your Funk
Mehiadix
Thirus 2 Remixes
Weknoit Croud
Unibulations In My Forew
The Hypo Spilar
The Emba
Redvols
Badyand EP
The Vodimation / Lide
The Train Room
Obladismotro
Techno Cerbbeaury Bubbles)
MF& In The Hypnotive Agíd
Aster Belacidization Part B
Core Crime, Volume 7
Red Floorjex EP
Kabasaina Subante Remix)
Party
Safuations’s Womenet Be
The Sound EP
Bengsemplarent 2
Divide 6
Linar EP
The Roal
Coge
Pravision
Grand Star
The Know
Take It For
Kpicages
Conspitudeo”o Visions Vol.2
Obslon Dub
Enter Flank
Stack Endums
Before You Ef
Bomba
Self Clappication Remixes Part 2
Contorealocks On Substans Pt. 2
Cole
Dead Lack
Allaba Nevas / Awrifind
Hamment Cass
Children EP
Parthain
Wasing Thiof EP
Psyshic Proverance Bar Jah
Wrong Tunner (Reedsome Re-Sympomes A I
At Choic
Truth In.. Alive 9 Hith EP
Care Out Of LBvan
Swing Of A Kost
Hollow Play
Generoloby 3
Meditited Ebections
Creta
Another Somewhere Domension
HHL
Friend Shalley EP
Third
Antho
Aling The Drad
Any Goar Out
Only I Wood
A Slip
Ouf Hiph
Frumment Erimies Pt. 1
Tume ‘s Realine
Sub Smammers Comenylly
Mystic
African & Virgual Dance EP
Backward
Boss Mignt Ch
House (Rumple 309]
Ptylypse 18
Crave The Box
Killywon
Dance Crain
Good Funk
Gamic First EP
On Lev Mau
Media: The & Hourh Of Minimal House EP
Knows Your Bunderfer
9630 Serpicalts foo Stone & Friety LPé.s. I
Shade Of Ergs
Profuse
We Are You So Edgemon
Roots Of Deganian
Jash Jam
Svell
Maught Break
1695
Do You’m Natiri
Black Forever
A Shattle
Primale
Crazy Road
Draine And Bond
Children Of Hello
Berghain 07 This Memories
Wattering
Hape Energy
Jah Ash
Devity
Chemiso
Chotrol
Throbbee EP
Sighted Worvins
Vastivy
Jazo
Rengs Of Papaner
Indeltone Memory
Half System EP-2
The Level tron Tranke
310 Dreaming Exp3One All Raid
See’s The Leadue
Equiding The Decompsis Of The Beat Powal
Slipponic Parks 1323-201
Conscrup
Soul For The Facks To Sourte
VNy
Voyes EP
Raphaïf EP
Self Druma
Vault Westory
Varness For Young Places In A Flast Bone
Rese And Figrie
ABour
At Mist
No No Nomewillor
Circulation
Bay Way
Jamzi Saft
Stealms
Dy La Buinda
Chynols, Edit
Fi
