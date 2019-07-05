Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The latest Sebeed Erilit white label or a Contonader Verications EP anyone?

Berliner Ollie Holmberg has created an AI that generated DJ and record names from Hard Wax Record Shop, reports Electronic Beats.

It follows Holmberg publishing a list of the most popular words used by Hard Wax last year.

When asked why he did it, Holmberg explained:

“The end of the Anthropocene (near-term human extinction) our civilisation and the biosphere aren’t going to collapse evenly in space or at a single point in time in some biblical way.

We must be flexible, adaptable and mobile. In preparing for the decades to come we must harden our bodies and minds, acquire skills in primitive living, permaculture, community, medicine and so on. But until the shit hits the fan it’s probably wise to also play along with the primary narrative. Which currently I’d say is the impending automation of most human labor by AI type systems.

By doing data scraping/analysis and AI type hobby projects like the Berghain Sets data, the Hardwax Common Words data and now this, I’m gradually equipping myself skill-wise for near-term survival. That the subject of the homework is electronic dance music is merely incidental to my own proximity to it.”

Check out the full lists of AI-generated DJ monikers and record names below.

Faux DJ names

Andrey Williama & Sessel Dao Les

Rogardo Mackor

Ros Williem

Ros OcRo & Rub Manceke

Dovinik

Dov Of Ank & Plabesio Risoul Kmag

Royeni

Ronzact Ligos

Rodam Rusicf Sulines

Romeson

Rom & Oktra

Robart & Kong

Roow

Roods / Almant

Roman amitropx

Goldrimid

Gom Yorra

Fél

FDF

M&R

MXIple

MSZn

Hy-DN & Steneco Grith

Hullow

Haise

Jarior

Falibis & Hilezzy

Jazzy

Jace Donzi

Raby Acteral

Randoge

Rahnore

Raynidie

Rayner Nitaz & Andrel Boka

Radast

Ragstallerce & Thendie

Raphar Winctial

Ruddo

Rubler

Rulli

Tamy G. Hul

Tratsen St. Hikal

Stapleropperpane Simmorke

Sumlon

Sula

Suma

Sul Ble

Sharks Of Tarrys

Shekpo Mikae RegB8

Speener With vs. Youle

Secter

Smithida

Showew Samissan Branked

Sprealer Anterchipe

Strvave

SØDS

Syannell Naume

Szinkley

Szime

Stan Pacropios

Scackle

SOP

Staden

Svat

Esce

Xar Alahive

Aman Mitasa

Adam Dane

Austri Civezam

Aurtelo

Aurrowir

Ankistrrish

Ajobia Firhn

Aniustops

Aushickre

Athactri

Arvan Levile

Anthony Nlamm

Aparcind Thio

Anni Aliues

Axusen

A Carlos

AcCio

Actebba Moe

Skarn & Dav

Spricki

Stementis

Strus

Stavion

Èmuni

LatLX

Labie

Laekaver

Laxuel & Loschytur

Løtter

Lox Drea

Roystre

Rohth & Porlir Gillit

Roper Ol Horsem

Rootar Brompson & Johnsstyle Moral)

Rooks

Rosko

Tody Soltz

400

E:

MKO

MMR

MX

Kone

Pladin Majuszak Pirls & Sem Ginidrait

Pruc

Pruscic Priders

Phil & Phe Mika Mation

Phulepon Viller D

Wanifox

Wol & Sensxmett

Jomonnc

Joseshie Plabens

Roskertman

Romanam

Ronkere

Ronneck

DisStlay

Sinvollo Abbishann

Cirl Cacc

Cinkuse

Cincer Luigh

Sixicane

Sestrives

Sebeed Erilit

Sinvinpaus Induety

Sill Dicoddaghi

Sirker

Sirce Diee

A

Grind

Gellor

Gennaine Berts

Gingorel & Unit

Giny

Ginny Wilon

Gizaklo Grimici

Binnalds Gard

Dinfayrker

Dinkond

Diknerationa

Riffinome

Tide 615

Tie Covabridd & Malizzo Bowd

Teino Hubbana

Tendwi

Theman Dramz

The Doders

The Mbesseyter

The Briande Sotty

Terrampenark & Jeff Rohies

The Madserustic Cond

Wirk Wolferri, Hilliam Z

Claritcuper

Crantic Santo

Stallex Massetus

Stavee Bra

Fruase Rea

B10 Om

My & Daridi

Nikan Serienca

Misomer

Michael Rendynam

Mikaindordy

Hunahurs

Hiuso Haize

Hightshorlo

Hivassin

Hynis

Hyman w/ Hynah

Henives

Heldero Lde

Henarias

Heill wewté & Inlyeo

Hender Enge

Heromiah

Helameysk

Hendertnom

Clusic

Claut

Ä

Kas M

Classea

Styply

SÂm O

Sopurt

Sounds

Sonek Space

Strake

Strverllerman

Speeticale Ly wont

Esion

Echo Mezo

Exit Elliam & Kerry

EI & The Dovive

Acho Mikoka

Aqusiautis van / Posturite

A Sivity Mosts

Andreyshorid Dabloso, Morce

Adrignoman & Tamirio Loory

Awaly

Toneald

Torchar Siver

Tomy Myrace

Ollfurds

Tony Flu

The Cilliels Wilds

The Darmand

The Skatis

The Crivest & Night

The Rovol Ditts

The Sans Tub Man

Treo Partho Brezale

The Vonto Fillar

Thrillatiklipescelam

Thric Reopla

The Grageritity

Reephi Ks Nusht

Telses

Tessell Stalder

Penly

Rusance

Richard Wirvin

Tim Willie

Tix Wildse

Faux release names

Tracks Of Allstars Vol. 2

New Welk EP

Brown Box

Is / Silfer Lobrons EP

Day Remixes

Muturl?

Technique Fear

Outouse

A Dän Snoken Blues

Flearch / Sunthe Frontat

Cailopake

Peace

Fleery Science

Gotylow

Alper Up In The Mird

Your

Treise

Natura Is Aurguiny

Hyan beay Ond Square

And Night Your Supernd Synch

The Fated

Re

Njudipies Of Marter 03

Passage

Brain Susher

Ginninisible Facis Part II

Christ Tranki Day

FEP

Playin’ Feel EP

A Placesome 024

Grey Funk

Cherill Hevisch LP

Putinism EP

Seas Changedanz

U Work

Dubica

Helio 1001

Contonader Verications

Samantea

Sessonie Thid

Baby Te Gainer EP

Without Dubint To Control Usugritics

Hores & Words

Playsian Dream

Symbol Version

The My Outside

Gammo

Metal Myndi

Vault Series 00. 2

What You

Hold Mixes

Open Mommon

Frogher

Madi

Satounduj

RUDOf EP

Pattern Firth / Datement Sharax

Rhythm Semies 1947-1970

Witch Home

Saward Off

Reference 012

The Deep Deet Puntours Of K

My Unon

Frencinance

Life Of Barmy EP

Colun

Bl Birdien LPé.ver Sirgue

StrewEP

Somerod

Surenic Tongues

I Wost

Derm I Feen Stams

The House Trilogy

Bad In in

Gims

Stelivant Prove WP

Beaten True Styly

Dead Lipe Blind

Alire Tonith EP

Copact

New Sky EP

WC3

Cy-Nikited Lover

Constrammed

Principies EP

Condred Sapel EP

Salt You

Binary

Europarce

Roughbans

Blionic Bumpesedpester

In The Case

Ambient Krood

Rut

Music Finkin

Reggee Noise Gone Messages Archavby

Love Is A Jome Of The Undnown Tapes II

The Popt Liking Starsespected 001

Memori

EP

Edits 1/3 – Stone Digite 3

Sound Stranger

…Cologyam & Sivers #6

Eurity

Eternal Erting Roading To Cosma Remixes

Moyologia

45s

4 Comes Wate

What Hibstance Trifute EP

Love Planet

Keybrank EP

Part 4 – 20 Leamin’st Dreamersoon

Thene World We The Birilasized

Rub A Shyphonatian

Hello Your Funk

Mehiadix

Thirus 2 Remixes

Weknoit Croud

Unibulations In My Forew

The Hypo Spilar

The Emba

Redvols

Badyand EP

The Vodimation / Lide

The Train Room

Obladismotro

Techno Cerbbeaury Bubbles)

MF& In The Hypnotive Agíd

Aster Belacidization Part B

Core Crime, Volume 7

Red Floorjex EP

Kabasaina Subante Remix)

Party

Safuations’s Womenet Be

The Sound EP

Bengsemplarent 2

Divide 6

Linar EP

The Roal

Coge

Pravision

Grand Star

The Know

Take It For

Kpicages

Conspitudeo”o Visions Vol.2

Obslon Dub

Enter Flank

Stack Endums

Before You Ef

Bomba

Self Clappication Remixes Part 2

Contorealocks On Substans Pt. 2

Cole

Dead Lack

Allaba Nevas / Awrifind

Hamment Cass

Children EP

Parthain

Wasing Thiof EP

Psyshic Proverance Bar Jah

Wrong Tunner (Reedsome Re-Sympomes A I

At Choic

Truth In.. Alive 9 Hith EP

Care Out Of LBvan

Swing Of A Kost

Hollow Play

Generoloby 3

Meditited Ebections

Creta

Another Somewhere Domension

HHL

Friend Shalley EP

Third

Antho

Aling The Drad

Any Goar Out

Only I Wood

A Slip

Ouf Hiph

Frumment Erimies Pt. 1

Tume ‘s Realine

Sub Smammers Comenylly

Mystic

African & Virgual Dance EP

Backward

Boss Mignt Ch

House (Rumple 309]

Ptylypse 18

Crave The Box

Killywon

Dance Crain

Good Funk

Gamic First EP

On Lev Mau

Media: The & Hourh Of Minimal House EP

Knows Your Bunderfer

9630 Serpicalts foo Stone & Friety LPé.s. I

Shade Of Ergs

Profuse

We Are You So Edgemon

Roots Of Deganian

Jash Jam

Svell

Maught Break

1695

Do You’m Natiri

Black Forever

A Shattle

Primale

Crazy Road

Draine And Bond

Children Of Hello

Berghain 07 This Memories

Wattering

Hape Energy

Jah Ash

Devity

Chemiso

Chotrol

Throbbee EP

Sighted Worvins

Vastivy

Jazo

Rengs Of Papaner

Indeltone Memory

Half System EP-2

The Level tron Tranke

310 Dreaming Exp3One All Raid

See’s The Leadue

Equiding The Decompsis Of The Beat Powal

Slipponic Parks 1323-201

Conscrup

Soul For The Facks To Sourte

VNy

Voyes EP

Raphaïf EP

Self Druma

Vault Westory

Varness For Young Places In A Flast Bone

Rese And Figrie

ABour

At Mist

No No Nomewillor

Circulation

Bay Way

Jamzi Saft

Stealms

Dy La Buinda

Chynols, Edit

Fi

