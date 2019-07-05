Dinamarca announces vocalized version of Sol De Mi Vida

Featuring Coucou Chloe, Yayoyanoh, Eartheater and more.

STAYCORE boss Dinamarca has enlisted the vocal talents of Talisto, La Favi, Ms Nina, Coucou Chloe, Yayoyanoh, Eartheater and Pierre Kwenders for a new version of his Sol De Mi Vida EP, which was released last year on Rinse FM.

“I wanted to show a mix of different vocalists and genres; Spanish, English, French and Congolese”, explains the producer. “This selection of artists would never normally be on the same record. I am trying to make music that hasn’t existed before. If I hear something that’s similar I try to change it”.

Sol De Me Vida (Vocalized) arrives on July 26 via STAYCORE. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sol’ (feat. Talisto)

02. ‘Dino’ (Feat. La Favi)

03. ‘Jevi’ (Feat. Ms Nina & La Favi)

04. ‘Campana’ (Feat. Coucou Chloe)

05. ‘Mi Todo’ (Feat. Yayoyanoh)

06. ‘Tú y Yo’ (Feat. Eartheater)

07. ‘Luna’ (Feat. Pierre Kwenders)

