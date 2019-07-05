Lara Sarkissian brings traditional Armenian instruments into the club on PENINSULA

By , Jul 5 2019
Lara Sarkissian

Photograph by: Greg Nemet

The Club Chai co-founder explores the classical sounds of Armenia.

Lara Sarkissian, aka FOOZOOL, has debuted on London-based label All Centre, with a new EP.

On PENINSULA, Sarkissian explores sounds and instruments native to Armenia through two propulsive tracks, incorporating Armenian percussion and duduk woodwind into her rhythmic compositions.

The EP follows last year’s DISRUPTION, released via Club Chai, which had a similar focus on classical Armenian sounds and mythology.

PENINSULA is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘PENINSULA’ [Feat. Mesrop]
02. ‘BTWN EARTH + SKY (Parts 1 & 2)’

