The Club Chai co-founder explores the classical sounds of Armenia.

Lara Sarkissian, aka FOOZOOL, has debuted on London-based label All Centre, with a new EP.

On PENINSULA, Sarkissian explores sounds and instruments native to Armenia through two propulsive tracks, incorporating Armenian percussion and duduk woodwind into her rhythmic compositions.

<a href="http://allcentre.bandcamp.com/album/peninsula">PENINSULA by Lara Sarkissian</a>

The EP follows last year’s DISRUPTION, released via Club Chai, which had a similar focus on classical Armenian sounds and mythology.

PENINSULA is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘PENINSULA’ [Feat. Mesrop]

02. ‘BTWN EARTH + SKY (Parts 1 & 2)’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019