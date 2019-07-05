Nike unveils vinyl record-inspired Air Max 90

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Inspired by records and “music of the ’90s”.

Nike is releasing a new Air Max 90 model inspired by vinyl records on August 24, reports Sneaker Freaker.

Air Max 90 Vinyl model features a black vinyl upper, red accents, an ice blue sole, and a vinyl record design with the Nike logo inside it on each tongue.

The sneaker is the latest in Nike’s music inspired Air Max 90 range, following its Mixtape Side A and Mixtape Side B models in June.

Those shoes featured ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’ on both tongues (depending on which model you chose) with “33 1/3 RPM” text alongside it.

