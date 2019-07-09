Eclair Fifi launches new label, River Rapid, with Afrodeutsche EP

River Rapid

Photograph by: Lucie Rox

Listen to a new track, ‘Make The Call’, now.

LuckyMe affiliate and NTS regular Eclair Fifi has launched her own label, River Rapid.

First up on the new imprint is an EP from Afrodeutsche, aka producer Henrietta Smith-Rolla, which features four “raw hardware driven tracks” that “evoke classic Rephlex in the same breath as Underground Resistance”.

“I was listening to a lot of Afro-beat & Jazz, which undoubtedly influenced the pace of it”, explains the producer of ‘Make The Call’. “All the different parts were jammed live and kept ‘as is’ to preserve all of the wonkiness.”

RR001 arrives on July 26 via River Rapid and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘I Know Not What I Do’
02. ‘Make the Call’
03. ‘Drink’
04. ‘Phase Two’

