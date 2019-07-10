Parisian producer Chams debuts on Genome 6.66Mbp with Vain coeur

One of the most lethal-sounding club records of the year so far.

Parisian producer Chams makes his debut on Shanghai-based label Genome 6.66Mbp with a new four-track EP, Vain coeur.

The producer has shared the title track, which combines soft, euphoric synths with metallic percussion and searing noise for one of the most lethal-sounding club tracks of the year so far.

Vain coeur arrives on July 14 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Des espoirs’

02. ‘Vain coeur’

03. ‘L’arme à l’oeil’

04. ‘Jadis’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from June 2019