Parisian producer Chams debuts on Genome 6.66Mbp with Vain coeur

By , Jul 10 2019
Chams

Photograph by: Press

One of the most lethal-sounding club records of the year so far.

Parisian producer Chams makes his debut on Shanghai-based label Genome 6.66Mbp with a new four-track EP, Vain coeur. 

The producer has shared the title track, which combines soft, euphoric synths with metallic percussion and searing noise for one of the most lethal-sounding club tracks of the year so far.

Vain coeur arrives on July 14 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Des espoirs’
02. ‘Vain coeur’
03. ‘L’arme à l’oeil’
04. ‘Jadis’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Keith Fullerton Whitman’s latest composition is 15 years in the making

Jul 10 2019

Keith Fullerton Whitman's latest composition is 15 years in the...
Gafacci – Against The Clock

Jul 10 2019

Gafacci - Against The Clock

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+