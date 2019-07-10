HTRK return to Ghostly with new album, Venus In Leo

Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang’s first album in five years.

HTRK, aka Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang, are back with their first album in five years, Venus In Leo. Check out the video for the first single, ‘You Know How To Make Me Happy’, now.

Venus In Leo arrives on August 30 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Into The Drama’

02. ‘Mentions’

03. ‘Venus In Leo’

04. ‘You Know How To Make Me Happy’

05. ‘Dream Symbol’

06. ‘Hit ‘Em Wit Da Hee’

07. ‘Dying Of Jealousy’

08. ‘New Year’s Day’

09. ‘New Year’s Eve’

HTRK tour dates:

28. Aug 2019 – Berlin (DE) – Atonal

30. Aug 2019 – Helsinki (FI) – Kaiku Klubi

31. Aug 2019 – Kiev (UA) – Closer Club

01. Sep 2019 – Odessa (UA) – Shkaff

03. Sep 2019 – Cologne (DE) – Stadtgarten

04. Sep 2019 – Moscow (RU) – Richter, Moscow Music Week

05. Sep 2019 – Prague (CZ) – Fuchs2

06. Sep 2019 – London (GB) – FOLD

07. Sep 2019 – Manchester (GB) – The White Hotel

11. Sep 2019 – Zagreb (HR) – Mochvara

12. Sep 2019 – Vilnius (LT) – Kablys

