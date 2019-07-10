HTRK return to Ghostly with new album, Venus In Leo

Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang’s first album in five years.
HTRK, aka Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang, are back with their first album in five years, Venus In Leo. Check out the video for the first single, ‘You Know How To Make Me Happy’, now.
Venus In Leo arrives on August 30 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Into The Drama’
02. ‘Mentions’
03. ‘Venus In Leo’
04. ‘You Know How To Make Me Happy’
05. ‘Dream Symbol’
06. ‘Hit ‘Em Wit Da Hee’
07. ‘Dying Of Jealousy’
08. ‘New Year’s Day’
09. ‘New Year’s Eve’
HTRK tour dates:
28. Aug 2019 – Berlin (DE) – Atonal
30. Aug 2019 – Helsinki (FI) – Kaiku Klubi
31. Aug 2019 – Kiev (UA) – Closer Club
01. Sep 2019 – Odessa (UA) – Shkaff
03. Sep 2019 – Cologne (DE) – Stadtgarten
04. Sep 2019 – Moscow (RU) – Richter, Moscow Music Week
05. Sep 2019 – Prague (CZ) – Fuchs2
06. Sep 2019 – London (GB) – FOLD
07. Sep 2019 – Manchester (GB) – The White Hotel
11. Sep 2019 – Zagreb (HR) – Mochvara
12. Sep 2019 – Vilnius (LT) – Kablys
Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019