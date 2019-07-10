Jacktone Records to release new LP from Hugo R.A. Paris, Threaded Habitat

A collaboration with Portland’s Beacon Sound.

Modular synth technician Hugo R.A. Paris, perhaps better known by his ambient alias Lavender, or as the inventor of Eurorack manufacturer 4MS’s Spherical Wavetable Navigator, has a new LP coming out on Jacktone Records and Beacon Sound.

Threaded Habitat features seven hardware-heavy tracks that see Paris using guitar pedals, tape loops and modular synths (including his own SWM module) for a raw and exploratory approach to techno.

Threaded Habitat arrives on July 19 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Hypnosis’
02. ‘Orb of Truth’
03. ‘Nurture’
04. ‘Medieval Vessel’
05. ‘Convent Clustered’
06. ‘Crooked Gears’
07. ‘Heliophagis’

