Featuring vocal contributions from Vivian Wang, Laura Jean Englert, and Félicia Atkinson.

Jenny Hval is back with a new album. The Practice Of Love was inspired by Valie Export’s 1985 film of the same name and sees the Norwegian artist exploring the concept of love as a poetic and artistic process.

“Love, and the practice of love, has been deeply tied to the feeling of otherness”, explains Hval. “In the last few years I have wanted to take a closer look at the practice of otherness, this fragile performance, and how it can express love, intimacy, empathy and desire.”

Unlike her previous album Blood Bitch, which topped our list of the best albums of 2016, her latest project features a variety of collaborations with Vivian Wang, Laura Jean Englert and Félicia Atkinson all lending their voices to the record.

The Practice Of Love arrives on September 13 via Sacred Bones and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lions’ (feat. Vivian Wang)

02. ‘High Alice’

03. ‘Accident’ (feat. Laura Jean)

04. ‘The Practice of Love’ (feat. Laura Jean and Vivian Wang)

05. ‘Ashes To Ashes’

06. ‘Thumbsucker’ (feat. Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

07. ‘Six Red Cannas’ (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

08. ‘Ordinary’ (feat. Vivian Wang and Félicia Atkinson)

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019