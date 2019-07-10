Keith Fullerton Whitman’s latest composition is 15 years in the making

An eight-channel installation work made up of recordings made on differing Serge Modular systems.

The latest work from experimental electronic composer Keith Fullerton Whitman is 15 years in the making.

STS (2019) was made partly in homage to speech-transformation works by artists such as Herbert Eimert and was recorded using differing Serge Modular systems at the Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity, the Columbia Computer Music Center, Elektronmusikstudion, the Groupe de Recherches Musicales, Harvard University Studio for Electro-Acoustic Composition, and Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio.

<a href="http://keithfullertonwhitman.bandcamp.com/album/sts">STS by Keith Fullerton Whitman</a>

The sound experiment is the result of the “mapping of the frequency spectra of time-aligned formants to a catalog of full-range synthesizer signals”, blended with “fragments of speech, recitation, and extra-textual verbal communication”, and is just one of an infinite amount of outcomes.

STS (2019) is out on July 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, SERGE’

02. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, SOLILOQUY’

03. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, SPEECH’

04. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, SPEAKING’

05. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, STYLE’

06. ‘STS: SYNTH, TRACT, SHORT-LIVED’

07. ‘STS: DEBUT, REMOTE VIEWING’

