PYUR composes a guide through limbo with Oratorio For The Underworld

Drawing from the producer’s shamanic upbringing.

PYUR, aka Munich’s Sophie Schnell, will debut on James Ginzburg’s label Subtext with a new LP.

Oratorio For The Underworld draws from the producer’s experiences growing up amongst her parents’ work as shamans and sees her casting herself as a psychopomp, or spirit guide, and composing a soundtrack to guide the listener through the space between life and death.

Oratorio For The Underworld arrives on October 10 and will be available to pre-order via Subtext. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Deep City’

02. ‘Flowers And Silvers’

03. ‘Manta Ride’

04. ‘Towers Of Nebula’

05. ‘Delphos’

06. ‘Rose Born’

07. ‘Cheperer’

08. ‘The White Books’

09. ‘Solar Barque Blues’

10. ‘Zero Dead Ends’

11. ‘Sun On Earth’

