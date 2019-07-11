PYUR composes a guide through limbo with Oratorio For The Underworld

By , Jul 11 2019
PYUR

Photograph by: Anja Lekavski

Drawing from the producer’s shamanic upbringing.

PYUR, aka Munich’s Sophie Schnell, will debut on James Ginzburg’s label Subtext with a new LP.

Oratorio For The Underworld draws from the producer’s experiences growing up amongst her parents’ work as shamans and sees her casting herself as a psychopomp, or spirit guide, and composing a soundtrack to guide the listener through the space between life and death.

Oratorio For The Underworld arrives on October 10 and will be available to pre-order via Subtext. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Deep City’
02. ‘Flowers And Silvers’
03. ‘Manta Ride’
04. ‘Towers Of Nebula’
05. ‘Delphos’
06. ‘Rose Born’
07. ‘Cheperer’
08. ‘The White Books’
09. ‘Solar Barque Blues’
10. ‘Zero Dead Ends’
11. ‘Sun On Earth’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Composer Ellen Arkbro returns to Subtext with CHORDS

May 23 2019

Composer Ellen Arkbro returns to Subtext with CHORDS
Emptyset’s james ginzburg announces solo LP six correlations

Oct 4 2018

Emptyset's james ginzburg announces solo LP six correlations

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+