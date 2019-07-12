New York mayor’s office to give $500,000 in grants to women musicians

As part of The NYC Women’s Fund For Media, Music and Theatre initiative.

The City of New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is offering $500,000 in grants to musicians within the five boroughs of New York who identify as women, reports Billboard.

The grants are part of The NYC Women’s Fund For Media, Music and Theatre initiative, which this year awarded a total of $1.5 million to 63 film, TV, theatre, and digital media projects made by creatives who identify as women “to address the underrepresentation of women in film, music, television and theatre.”

The fund will award grants of up to $20,000 for music projects in any genre, as long at least 75% of rehearsal and recording dates are in New York City or at least 75% of the project budget is spent on costs in New York City.

Applications for the grants are now open. For more details on the application and for a complete list of terms and stipulations, check out guidelines for the music grants here.

