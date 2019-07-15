Schacke fuses ’90s Russian pop and Eurodance on Клуб Навсегда

A love letter to the St. Petersburg club Клуб.

Eurodance, trance, Copenhagen fast techno and ’90s Russian pop collide on Клуб Навсегда, the new EP from Danish producer Schacke.

The title of the EP refers to the beloved (and recently closed) St. Petersburg club Клуб and was produced during a two-week residency the producer spent at the club in the summer of 2018.

<a href="http://kisloty.bandcamp.com/album/schacke-ep">Шакке (Schacke) – Клуб Навсегда EP by Шакке (Schacke)</a>

‘Ты меня не ищи’ (‘Don’t Look For Me’), ‘Клубная тема’ (‘Klub Theme’) and ‘Кислотный пипл’ (‘Kisloty People’) all incorporate samples from ’90s Russian pop acts including Akula, t.A.T.u and Virus.

Клуб Навсегда is out now on bore hole, the label arm of Клуб. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Ты меня не ищи’ (‘Don’t Look For Me’)

02. ‘Клубная тема’ (‘Klub Theme’)

03. ‘Кислотный пипл’ (‘Kisloty People’)

04. ‘Зацени’ (‘Check It’)

