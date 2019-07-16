The world’s greatest electronic music festival is back.

Nyege Nyege Festival, which takes place at Nile Discovery Beach in Jinja, Uganda, will return for its fifth edition this September. The weighty lineup sees African headliners Rophnan, Sheebah and Santi sharing a bill with techno pioneer Juan Atkins, São Paulo DJ extraordinaire Badsista and Dutch Nyege Nyege resident DJ Marcelle.

As well as featuring appearances from core members of both Nyege Nyege Tapes and Hakuna Kulala, including Bamba Pana & Makavelli, Jay Mitta, MCZO & Duke, Sisso and Slikback, this year’s edition of the festival aims to highlight other emerging scenes from East Africa and beyond, with Kenyan metal project Seeds of Datura, grindcore group DUMMA and Ugandan doom metallers Veil of Amonition all set to perform.

A variety of the acts announced, including Bonaventure Mbote, DJ Scotch Egg & DJ Die Soon, Joao Pais Filipe, EQ Why, DJ Diaki, Phelimuncasi and Moesha13, will participate in a month long residency in Kampala before the festival opens. They will collaborate with Ugandan musicians to prepare special performances for the festival, as well as for a month-long series of events at the recently opened ONE54, Nyege Nyege Tapes’ new performance space in Kampala.

Nyege Nyege will also showcase experimental club scenes in South East Asia and Italy, hosting Genome 6.66 label head Kilo Vee, Chinese producers Hyph11e, Gooooose and 33EMYBW, as well as a label showcase from Milanese collective Saturnalia.

Nyege Nyege Festival 2019 takes place from September 5 to September 8. Tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the festival’s website.

Check out the lineup below.

33emby (CN)

Afro Rack (UG)

Agwara Sound System (UG)

Anti Virus (TZ)

Authentically Plastic (UG)

Badsista (BR)

Bamba Pana & Makavelli (TZ)

Bill Kouligas (GR)

Bonaventure (CD/CH)

BPM (UG)

Bushali (RW)

Cad Reedah (TZ)

Camille (FR)

Catudiosis (UG)

Chabella (CI)

Chrisman (CD)

Dawa (FR)

Decay (UG)

Discolowcost (FR)

DJ Cuidado (PT)

DJ Dash (UG)

DJ Diaki (ML)

DJ Die Soon (JP)

DJ Fundi (TZ)

DJ Hash (ET)

DJ Kampire (UG)

DJ Mapao (CD)

DJ Marcelle (NL)

DJ Mufasa (KE)

DJ Takshow (TZ)

DJ Turkana (SS)

DJ Water (CD)

DJ Yan (CD)

Dogo Mjanja (TZ)

Don Zilla (UG)

DTM Funk (BE)

Duke (TZ)

Dumma (KE)

Echobase (UG)

Elvin Brandy (UK)

EQ Why (USA)

Faizal Mostrixx (UG)

Faya La Boof (UG)

Fonkodelis Arkestra (UG)

Fourmi Rouiz (MU)

Fulu Mziki (CD)

G-Low (UG)

Gooose (CN)

Hibo (SO)

Hoden (SO)

Howell (CN/UK)

Hyphee (CN)

Infrapa (CD)

Jako Maron (RE)

Jay Mitta (TZ)

Joao Fellipe (PT)

Josey Rebelle (UK)

Juan Atkins (US)

Kalalu traditional Troupe Kid Gringo (DE)

Kilovee (CN)

King Shango (UG)

KMRU (KE)

Kuruku Chama (RW)

LAWRENCE OKELLO ENSEMBLE(UG)

Le Fils Du Tourism (FR)

Leo Palayeng (UG)

Lord Tusk (UK)

Maraboutage (FR)

MC Chief Beka (TZ)

MC Kidene (TZ)

MC Yallah (KE)

Mczo & Duke (TZ)

Menzi (ZA)

Moesha 13 (FR/ ML)

Moustiq el la cours des grands (CD)

Nachibembe Xylophone troupe (UG)

Nana (TZ)

Naselow (UG)

Ndara Explosion

Nyagumii Chizi Band (TZ)

Obwaka (Ke)

Ocen (UG)

Oise (CD)

Olith (KE)

Omutaba and the Climbers (UG)

One 54 Collective (UG)

Opium Hum (DE)

Otim Alpha Arkestra (UG)

Palaso (UG)

Phelimucasi (ZA)

Po (FR/ GH)

Poko Poko (CD/FR)

Queen SHEEBA (UG)

Qwasa Qwasa (BE)

Ras Brown (UG)

Rophnan (ET)

Royal Drummers of Burundi (BI)

Sameedia (UK)

Santi (NG)

Sapienz (CD)

Saturnalia Showcase (IT)

Scotch Egg (JP)

Scrap Coco (FR)

Seeds of Datura (KE)

Selector Jay (UG)

Selektah Raffa (UG)

Shannen Sp (UK)

Shy Boi (USA)

Sir Aludah (UG)

Sisso (TZ)

Slik Stuart & Roja (UG)

Slikback (KE)

Suzi Analogue (USA)

Sven Karicek (DE)

Swordman Kitala (UG)

Talent Africa Ten Year Anniversary Showcase (UG)

Thsango le Magnifique (CD)

Tristan (FR)

Vail of Amonition (UG)

Vanga Band (TZ)

WULFFLUW XCIV (RU)

WZN (MR)

Yung Yuda (TZ)

Yungen Blakrock (ZA)

Zulu Shoko (BE)

Zzero Sufuri (KE)

+ More TBA

