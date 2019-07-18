Sonos teams up with slowthai and The National on immersive, multi-sensory experience

Sponsored content

Taking place at The Vinyl Factory in London from August 2-4.

Sonos is celebrating the arrival of the Google Assistant on its range of smart speakers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience in London next month featuring music from slowthai and The National.

The Brilliant Sound Experience allows guests to step “inside the inner workings of a song”, with slowthai’s ‘Toaster’ and The National’s track ‘Rylan’ recreated with different layers of soundwave-producing ‘instruments’ and visualized in light.

“At Sonos, we want to inspire the world to listen better, which is why this sonic experience explores how sound works, how it layers into music, and why that music resonates with us on an emotional level,” Sonos says.

In another room, guests will be able to wear an EEG headband while listening to music from labels including 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade Records, XL Recordings and Young Turks to understand their brain’s emotional response to different songs.

The three-day installation takes place at The Vinyl Factory in Soho from August 2-4, and is open to the public on Friday, August 2 from 11:30 – 20:00, Saturday, August 3 from 11:30 – 19:30, and Sunday, August 4 from 12:00 – 18:00. Walk-up spaces will be available daily, but to ensure a place, sign up for time slot here.

Ahead of the installation’s opening, slowthai will appear in conversation on the evening of August 1 at the central London venue, and Sonos is offering the chance to win a pair of tickets. To enter, email sonos@anyways.co with your name by July 25. The successful winner will be contacted by July 26.

