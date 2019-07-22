SIREN collective to host residency at Southbank Centre with Jaye Ward, Club Fitness, Rachael and more

By , Jul 22 2019

Photograph by: Meg Lavender

A month-long residency from the London crew.

London-based DJ collective SIREN are hosting artists including Rachael, OK Williams, Jaye Ward, Fizzy Disc, Club Fitness and DJ Mooncup, to play at a series of three free events throughout August at the Southbank Centre.

Taking place at Southbank’s Riverside Terrace on the banks of the Thames from 6 – 11pm on August 1, 15 and 22, the residency is part of Southbank’s summer party series, a summer-long celebration of LGBTQI+ artists and performers.

For more information, head over to the Southbank Centre’s website.

