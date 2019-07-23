A fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop and house.

Alabama’s Byron The Aquarius will debut on Norwegian imprint Mutual Intentions for his first LP.

Astral Travelling sees the musician blending the sounds of jazz, soul, hip-hop and house, not only producing every track but playing most of the instruments heard on the record as well.

<a href="http://mutualintentions.bandcamp.com/album/astral-traveling">Astral Traveling by Byron The Aquarius</a>

The album follows a series of recent EPs for labels including Ele Records, Melange, Eglo Records, Second Hand Records and Future Reactions Recordings.

Astral Traveling arrives on August 9 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the incredible album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Love Is 4 U’

02. ‘Sorry Kari (Lu$t)’

03. ‘Lost In Love (Intermission)’

04. ‘Deep In That *****’ (feat. MDMA)

05. ‘Universal Love’ (feat. Will Slick)

06. ‘My Only Life’ (feat. Brandon Banks)

07. ‘Spazzing Out (4 U)’

08. ‘I Can’t Help My$elf (U)’

