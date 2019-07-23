A fusion of jazz, soul, hip-hop and house.
Alabama’s Byron The Aquarius will debut on Norwegian imprint Mutual Intentions for his first LP.
Astral Travelling sees the musician blending the sounds of jazz, soul, hip-hop and house, not only producing every track but playing most of the instruments heard on the record as well.
The album follows a series of recent EPs for labels including Ele Records, Melange, Eglo Records, Second Hand Records and Future Reactions Recordings.
Astral Traveling arrives on August 9 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the incredible album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Love Is 4 U’
02. ‘Sorry Kari (Lu$t)’
03. ‘Lost In Love (Intermission)’
04. ‘Deep In That *****’ (feat. MDMA)
05. ‘Universal Love’ (feat. Will Slick)
06. ‘My Only Life’ (feat. Brandon Banks)
07. ‘Spazzing Out (4 U)’
08. ‘I Can’t Help My$elf (U)’
Read next: Byron The Aquarius shows how to get more funk out of your synth