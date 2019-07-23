Elena Colombi launches new label, Osàre! Editions

First up is the debut release from Free Range, a collaboration between Matt Weiner and Ernestas Sadau.

NTS mainstay Elena Colombi has launched a brand new label. Osàre! Editions, which translates as ‘daring’ or ‘bold’ in her native Italian, will put out both new and reissued music of any genre or time period.

First up is the debut release from Free Range, a collaborative project from US producer Matt Weiner and Lithuanian artist Ernestas Sadau. Listen to clips from King Of Snake below.

Free Range’s King Of Snake arrives on September 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Home Security System’

02. ‘Relax It’s Just Eggs’

03. ‘Washing Machine Speaking’

04. ‘Atlanta Hawks’ (DIGITAL BONUS)

05. ‘Toyota Mirror’

06. ‘Translucent Ashtray’

07. ‘Trip To Nairobi’

08. ‘Dealers Dog’ (DIGITAL BONUS)

