Duppy Gun clashes with SKRSINTL on new mixtape featuring I Jahbar & friends

By , Jul 24 2019
Mixtape

Described by Bokeh Versions as an “unholy dancehall communion.”

Duppy Gun has unleashed its latest essential dancehall mixtape with Inna Duppy SKRS Soundclash, which sees vocalists I Jahbar, RDL, G Sudden and Buddy Don linking up with Duppy Gun producers Velkro and Bigflite, as well as Canadian production crew Seekersinternational (aka SKRSINTL, SKRS).

I Jahbar is a mainstay of the Duppy Gun family, contributing deranged vocal performances on multiple releases in the Duppy Gun catalogue, including their very first compilation. The tracks included on the new mixtape feature vocalists affiliated with his Roolings Muzik imprint and have all been road tested at “Portmore’s #1 dancehall cookout” Chopdawg Sundays.

Inna Duppy SKRS Soundclash arrives on August 2 and is available to pre-order now. A limited edition cassette, which features Duppy productions on Side A and SKRS productions on Side B “crushed together with much lasers inna xclusive mixtape megamix by Velkro”, is also available.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. I Jahbar – ‘DemNoBad’ (SKRS Prod.)
02. I Jahbar – ‘Turn Up’ (Duppy Gun Prod.)
03. RDL – ‘RichMiProud’ (SKRS Prod.)
04. I Jahbar – ‘Weed Patrol’ (Duppy Gun Prod.)
05. G Sudden – ‘BunOut’ (SKRS Prod.)
06. I Jahbar – ‘Ipy Ipy’ (Duppy Gun Prod.)
07. I Jahbar – ‘IndependentGal’ (SKRS Prod.)
08. I Jahbar – ‘Sniper Rifle’ (Duppy Gun Prod.)
09. Buddy Don – ‘DuppyKilla’ (SKRS Prod.)
10. I Jahbar – ‘Weed Patrol Remix’ (Blazer Sound Prod.)
11. ‘Mixtape Side A Xclusive Megamix’ (Duppy Gun Prod.)
12. ‘Mixtape Side B Xclusive Megamix’ (SKRS Prod)

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Sea Urchin turn library music into future music on Tahtib

May 7 2019

Sea Urchin turn library music into future music on Tahtib
Young Echo share Jabu Remixes from Jay Glass Dubs and SKRS

Apr 4 2019

Young Echo share Jabu Remixes from Jay Glass Dubs and SKRS

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp