MONOM and CTM to host overnight listening event, Interiority

Berlin-based centre for spatial sound MONOM and CTM Festival will host an overnight listening event situated within MONOM’s 4DSOUND system next month.

Interiority premiered during a sold out performance at this year’s edition of CTM Festival and incorporates audio snippets participants are invited to submit prior to the event, including recordings “from old family videos, personal thoughts or conversations captured on phone recordings, jingles and sonic memes remembered from childhood.”

The event will commence at midnight on August 24 and concludes in the morning at 7:30 am, when a communal breakfast will be served. Beds and blankets will be provided at the performance, although warm clothes and eye masks are suggested.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the unique event, head over to the Facebook event, or check out the MONOM website.

