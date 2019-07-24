MONOM and CTM to host overnight listening event, Interiority

By , Jul 24 2019
MONOM

Photograph by: Press

Beds, blankets and breakfast will be provided.

Berlin-based centre for spatial sound MONOM and CTM Festival will host an overnight listening event situated within MONOM’s 4DSOUND system next month.

Interiority premiered during a sold out performance at this year’s edition of CTM Festival and incorporates audio snippets participants are invited to submit prior to the event, including recordings “from old family videos, personal thoughts or conversations captured on phone recordings, jingles and sonic memes remembered from childhood.”

The event will commence at midnight on August 24 and concludes in the morning at 7:30 am, when a communal breakfast will be served. Beds and blankets will be provided at the performance, although warm clothes and eye masks are suggested.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the unique event, head over to the Facebook event, or check out the MONOM website.

Read next: CTM Festival 2019 – Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

CTM Festival 2019: Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever

Feb 21 2019

CTM Festival 2019: Dance music is not in crisis, it's more...
Berghain is getting an ice skating rink for CTM 2019

Jan 11 2019

Berghain is getting an ice skating rink for CTM 2019

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp