The acid house pioneers return with an album inspired by Manchester’s electronic music scene, past and present.

808 State are back with Transmission Suite, their first album in nearly two decades.

Drawing on the rich history of Manchester’s electronic music scene, as well as certain members of the city’s new guard, the album is described as an immersion in “their home city of Manchester, and the ghosts that swirl around it.”

Name checking club nights like Swing Ting and Eyes Down, 808 State’s Graham Massey puts the album’s varied style down to the genre-hopping energy of Manchester’s contemporary dance music scene.

“They might play weird shit: like [Bauhaus’s] Bela Lugosi’s Dead being played next to a Dubstep tune, played next to a proper Jamaican reggae electronic B-side from the 80s next to drum and bass”, he explains. “It’s interesting how timelines can be ridden. You can jump through time-zones, and access everything. It’s not about what you bought in the record shop on a Friday night, which is how it used to be.”

Transmission Suite arrives on October 11 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tokyo Tokyo’

02. ‘Skylon’

03. ‘Cannonball Waltz’

04. ‘The Ludwig Question’

05. ‘Huronic’

06. ‘Landau’

07. ‘Westland’

08. ‘Trinity’

09. ‘Ujala’

10. ‘Carbonade’

11. ‘Pulcenta’

12. ‘Angol Angol’

13. ‘Bushy Bushy’

14. ’13 13′

15. ‘Crab Claw’

