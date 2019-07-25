Black Midi, Dave and Little Simz nominated for Mercury Prize 2019

Mercury Prize 2019

Photograph by: Jack Bridgland

Annie Mac, Jorja Smith and Stormzy will all feature as judges for this year’s awards.

Black Midi, Dave and Little Simz are among the artists nominated for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The ‘Albums Of The Year’ list includes records from Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, IDLES and slowthai, whilst Annie Mac, Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith and Stormzy will feature as judges during this year’s awards.

Last year Wolf Alice beat out Noel Gallagher, King Krule, Novelist, Nadine Shah and Jorja Smith to claim the £25,000 prize.

Check out full lists of nominees and judges for the 2019 Mercury Prize, as well as the cover art for all the albums nominated, below.

If this year’s Mercury nominations have left feeling uninspired, check out our lists of the best albums of the year so far here, and here.

Mercury Prize 2019 nominees:

Anna Calvi – Hunter
Black Midi – Schlagenheim
Cate Le Bon – Reward
Dave – Psychodrama
Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1
Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
IDLES – Joy as an Act of Resistance
Little Simz – Grey Area
NAO – Saturn
SEED Ensemble – Driftglass
slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain
The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Mercury Prize 2019 judges:

Annie Mac
Clara Amfo
Danielle Perry
Gaz Coombes
Jamie Cullum
Jeff Smith
Jorja Smith
Mike Walsh
Phil Alexander
Stormzy
Tshepo Mokoena
Will Hodgkinson

