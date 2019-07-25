Black Midi, Dave and Little Simz nominated for Mercury Prize 2019

Annie Mac, Jorja Smith and Stormzy will all feature as judges for this year’s awards.

Black Midi, Dave and Little Simz are among the artists nominated for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The ‘Albums Of The Year’ list includes records from Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, IDLES and slowthai, whilst Annie Mac, Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith and Stormzy will feature as judges during this year’s awards.

Last year Wolf Alice beat out Noel Gallagher, King Krule, Novelist, Nadine Shah and Jorja Smith to claim the £25,000 prize.

Check out full lists of nominees and judges for the 2019 Mercury Prize, as well as the cover art for all the albums nominated, below.

If this year’s Mercury nominations have left feeling uninspired, check out our lists of the best albums of the year so far here, and here.

Mercury Prize 2019 nominees:

Anna Calvi – Hunter

Black Midi – Schlagenheim

Cate Le Bon – Reward

Dave – Psychodrama

Foals – Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

IDLES – Joy as an Act of Resistance

Little Simz – Grey Area

NAO – Saturn

SEED Ensemble – Driftglass

slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Mercury Prize 2019 judges:

Annie Mac

Clara Amfo

Danielle Perry

Gaz Coombes

Jamie Cullum

Jeff Smith

Jorja Smith

Mike Walsh

Phil Alexander

Stormzy

Tshepo Mokoena

Will Hodgkinson

