Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller explores the cultural significance rave and acid house had on ’80s Britain in a new documentary.

Everybody in The Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992, which was screened last October at the Frieze Art Fair, “upturns popular notions of rave and acid house, situating them at the very centre of the seismic social changes reshaping 1980s Britain.”

The documentary includes rare and unseen archive materials and draws lines between protest movements, illegal warehouse raves, ’80s hedonism, Thatcherite politics, the rise of neoliberalism and Brexit.

Everybody in The Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 airs on BBC Four next Friday (August 2).

