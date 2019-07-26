Heathers original soundtrack reissued on vinyl for the first time

By , Jul 26 2019
Heathers

Photograph by: Press

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

“What’s your damage?”

Heathers original soundtrack is being reissued on neon green vinyl in a 30th anniversary edition, this August via Varese Sarabande.

Directed by Michael Lehmann, the 1989 film starred Winona Ryder as Veronica, a teenager trying to fit in at her school by befriending the popular girls – all of whom are called Heather.

The music for Heathers was created by David Newman, who has composed over 100 scores for films, including Brokedown PalaceIce AgeAnastasia, and The Brave Little Toaster.

Head here for more info in advance of its August 23 release, check out the cover and tracklist below.

 

Tracklist: 

Side A:
01. ‘Strip Croquet’
02. ‘Suicide Note’
03. ‘J.D. Blows Up’
04. ‘The Forest’
05. ‘You’re Beautiful’
06. ‘Martha Dumptruck’
07. ‘Third Funeral’
08. ‘Veronica and J.D.’
09. ‘First Funeral’
10. ‘The Dorm’
11. ‘Back To School’
12. ‘Forest Chase’
13. ‘Heather’s Locker’
14. ‘Veronica’s Shower’

Side B:
01. ‘Into the Cafeteria’
02. ‘Veronica’s Dream’
03. ‘J.D.’s Final Stand’
04. ‘Dorm Party’
05. ‘Croquet’
06. ‘Second Funeral’
07. ‘Poor Little Heather’
08. ‘J.D.’s Bomb’

Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018

