Originally performed during an improvised concert at New York’s Rubin Museum of Art.

Laurie Anderson is back with a new album, Songs From The Bardo. Enlisting the talents of Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of Patti Smith, the experimental icon explores The Tibetan Book Of The Dead over 14 tracks of instrumental music and spoken word.

Originally performed during a mostly improvised concert at New York’s Rubin Museum of Art, Pitchfork notes that the recorded version includes additional instrumentation from cellist Rubin Kodheli and percussionist Shahzad Ismaily.

“I have tried to channel the wisdom and traditions of my ancestors through my music in a very contemporary way while holding the depth of my lineage”, explains Choegyal in the album’s liner notes. The Tibetan vocalist and multi-instrumentalist contributes vocals, lingbu (a Tibetan bamboo flute), dranyen (a stringed Tibetan instrument), singing bowls, and gong to Songs From the Bardo.

Songs From The Bardo arrives on September 27 via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Homage to the Gurus’

02. ‘Heart Sutra Song – Gone Beyond’

03. ‘Awakened One’

04. ‘The Three Jewels’

05. ‘Brilliant Lights’

06. ‘Listen Without Distraction’

07. ‘Gong’

08. ‘Dancing With the Crescent Knife’

09. ‘Jigten’

10. ‘Natural Form of Emptiness’

11. ‘Lotus Born, No Need to Fear’

12. ‘Dividing Line’

13. ‘Moon in the Water’

14. ‘Awakened Heart’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2019