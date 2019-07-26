Maral experiments with Iranian reggaeton on Mahur Club mixtape

Iranian folk, pop and classical music contorted into reggaeton, dub and Jersey Club.

Next up on The Astral Plane is Mahur Club, a new mixtape from LA producer Maral.

Putting her own distorted spin on reggaeton, dub and Jersey club, Maral uses samples from Iranian folk, pop and classical music to create a uniquely ragged hybrid sound.

The release features material from ABE, DJ Abosohar and Loris and consists of two separate components; a cassette featuring two mixed portions and a free mixtape of individual tracks.

Mahur Club is out today and is available as a free download. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘lori lullaby’

02. ‘joonie’s jam’

03. ‘avesta khani reggaeton’

04. ‘in this place (هیچ)’

05. ‘the empty edit’

06. ‘oi’

07. ‘lorestan reggaeton’

08. ‘setar shred’

09. ‘mahur club’

10. ‘so glad i found u’

11. ‘coy dub’

12. ‘don’t trip on your way down’

13. ‘(un)easy’

14. ‘try/again’

15. ‘the wind will carry us’

