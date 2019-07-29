LA Beat Scene pioneer and Brainfeeder co-founder Ras G has died

The Los Angeles staple revealed he was ill last December.

Brainfeeder has confirmed that one of its co-founders, Ras G (né Gregory Shorter) has died. No cause of death has been disclosed at this time.

In December 2018, Shorter was taken to the hospital after being short of breath and was diagnosed with pneumonia, borderline high blood pressure, diabetes, hypothyroidism and heart failure.

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, aka RAS G. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & fans worldwide. One of the founders of BRAINFEEDER & LA Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you. (Ohhh Rass! • Airhornn!) pic.twitter.com/1pd8wX6Fyi — BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) July 29, 2019

Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy.

Show us the way to the cosmos my friend.

I will love you forever.

Thank you for your time on earth. Ohhhhhhrassssssssss

*airhorn* — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 29, 2019

Shorter’s work garnered comparisons to Sun Ra and he was known for his obsessive crate-digging, as well as his psychedelia and science fiction expertise. Back in 2015, he took FACT on a tour of his incredible studio, which you can watch below.

damn. rest in peace @Ras_G — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) July 29, 2019

RIP Ras G – an absolute pillar of the LA beat scene. I remember passing out CD-Rs of my first EPs at low end theory when he was rocking shows there. A lot of memories posted with him outside shows while he rolled a blunt in the palm of his hand. An LA legend who helped define… — GROUNDISLAVA 🍄 (@Groundislava) July 29, 2019

× GUTTED. RIP @Ras_G True Legend. Thank You For Everything You Shared Here On Da Planet. Keep Guiding Us From The Cosmos.💔 #AfrikanSpaceProgram For Life. × pic.twitter.com/eRLg1DBVo9 — ♬ $UZI ΛNΛLØGUΣ © (@suziAnalog) July 29, 2019

I have no words…..love goes out to my brother @Ras_G …. I know you and ‘Ra will continue to guide us … 💔 — KingBritt (@kingbritt) July 29, 2019

deeply saddened to hear Ras G has passed… RIP — hunnaban trenchboss (@GILA_____) July 29, 2019