Two versions of ‘Daily Battles’ appear in the film.

Radiohead super-fan Edward Norton has enlisted Thom Yorke to contribute a new song to his second directorial effort, Motherless Brooklyn.

Rolling Stone reports that two versions of the new track, ‘Daily Battles’, appear in the film: Yorke’s original and a jazz arrangement of the song by Wynton Marsalis (featuring bass from none other than Flea).

“I wanted Thom to write an old-world melancholy ballad”, explains Norton, “but I sort of said to myself, ‘Yeah, you and everybody else in the world.'”

“He sent me this track of him on a piano singing it and I was sitting on the edge of my bed in the dark, crying from listening to this song,”, he continues. “It’s so instantly heartbreaking and evocative of so many of the themes to the movie without being overly specific to them.”

Both versions of the track will be released on a split 7″ vinyl. Motherless Brooklyn will be released in the US this November.

