MssingNo makes long-awaited return with M2 Performance Enhancer mix

By , Jul 30 2019
Performance Enhancer

Photograph by: Press

Another round of unheard material and blissed-out pop edits.

New music from London producer MssingNo is about as rare as the Pokémon he is named after, but today he returns with M2 Performance Enhancer, a new mix of original material and blissed-out pop edits.

The mix is the follow-up up to 2016’s Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber-sampling M1 Personal Trainer mix and is one of only a handful of releases from the producer.

These include the Fones EP on XL Recordings and the self-titled release that helped kick-start Goon Club Allstars. The track ‘XE2’, which appears on that latter release, was our favorite track of 2013.

MssingNo will headline a show at London’s Jazz Cafe this Friday (August 2) – tickets are available now.

M2 Performance Enhancer is out now.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Evian Christ’s Trance Party tours UK with Laurel Halo, MssingNo

Feb 13 2017

Evian Christ's Trance Party tours UK with Laurel Halo, Missingno
MssingNo releases M1 Personal Trainer mixtape

Nov 29 2016

MssingNo releases M1 Personal Trainer mixtape

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp