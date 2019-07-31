Nyege Nyege Tapes explores the birth of electronic acholi on new compilation

Electric re-interpretations of traditional wedding songs from northern Uganda.

Next up on Nyege Nyege Tapes is Electro Acholi Kaboom from Northern Uganda, a compilation that explores the birth of electronic acholi dance music in the cities of Gulu and Lira in northern Uganda.

Initially conceived in around 2003 when north Uganda was still involved in a devastating civil war, electronic variations of traditional acholi courtship songs were originally performed at weddings to replace the larger and more expensive larakaraka wedding bands that young couples could no longer afford under wartime conditions.

Producers would recreate traditional sounds of acholi percussion, calabashes and ankle bells on their computers, jacking the tempo up and adding call-and-response vocals. These producers went on to found studios that offered all-inclusive packages which included writing a personalized song for the newly-weds, performing the song at the wedding and even filming the ceremony.

The sound quickly spread to local nightclubs, with scene pioneers such as Leo Palayeng, Opiyo Twongweno and Bosmic Otim collaborating with renowned acholi vocalists like Jeff Kornodo, Tabu Busy Body, Zing Zang, City Boy and Otim Alpha.

Electro Acholi Kaboom from Northern Uganda collects 15 rare classics of the genre, all of which were recorded between 2003 and 2008. The compilation arrives on September 12, via Nyege Nyege Tapes.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Lady Grace Atim – ‘Adoko Gwok’
02. Baby Davlin – ‘Can Lim’
03. Opiyo Twongweno – ‘Kolo (Dog Mix)’
04. Jahria Okwera – ‘Awinyo Bila’
05. Pro Lagwee – ‘Rwot Moo’
06. Pan Afrique – ‘Angee Kobo : Rasta Cobra Okot Rework’
07. Ojegele – ‘Nyaka Twon Coo’
08. Brother Q & City Boy – ‘Can Deg Ming’
09. Opiyo Twongweno – ‘Gang Deyo’
10. Bosmic Otim – ‘Bandera pa kaka’
11. Tabu Buzy Body – ‘Kolo Wece’
12. Zing Zang – ‘Gang Oling’
13. Jeff Korondo – ‘Tum pa Ocii’
14. Lakoc Jojo – ‘Apiyo Nyara’
15. Otim Alpha – ‘Nyom pa Denish’

