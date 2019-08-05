Flying Lotus pays tribute to Ras G with ‘Black Heaven’

By , Aug 5 2019
'Black Heaven'

Photograph by: Tim Saccenti

Recorded at Ras G’s Spacebase studio the last time the artists saw each other.

Flying Lotus paid homage to the late, great, Ras G during Gilles Peterson’s tribute show on BBC Radio 6 Music over the weekend.

Introducing a new track, ‘Black Heaven’, FlyLo explained that the music was the product of an impromptu session at Ras G’s Los Angeles studio Spacebase the last time the artists saw each other prior to the Beat Scene pioneer’s death.

“The last time I saw G was really special to me, and there was something about the timing I just felt was really urgent to go see him. And partially because I had this idea in my brain that’s been kinda brewing for the past couple years”, explains Flying Lotus.

“I had this idea for a movie, and I really wanted Ras G to be a consultant on it because of some of the subject matter in the film. So, I went to go see him and I told him a bunch about this idea that I had, and he started kicking over some cool ideas, and we started just going back and forth about it. It was really, really cool. He even gave me the title for it, in the end, called ‘Black Heaven’. And, I thought, That’s a great title.”

“Also, that same night at Spacebase, we started messing around with some music, and I pulled out my little keyboard from my backpack and I just started playing some stuff and told him to record it…The next day, he sent me something back, and it was titled ‘Black Heaven'”

Ras G, born Gregory Shorter, died last Monday (July 29). On the day of his death Flying Lotus tweeted:

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – July 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

LA Beat Scene pioneer and Brainfeeder co-founder Ras G has died

Jul 29 2019

LA Beat Scene pioneer and Brainfeeder co-founder Ras G has died
Flying Lotus announces Flamagra pop-up at Phonica

Jun 13 2019

Flying Lotus announces Flamagra pop-up at Phonica

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp