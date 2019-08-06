Björk enlists digital artist Tobias Gremmler for stunning ‘Losss’ video

By , Aug 6 2019

It coincides with new dates of her Cornucopia performance series.

After debuting her Cornucopia performance series to audiences in New York earlier this spring, Björk shares a glimpse into the world she’s created alongside a team of collaborators by way of releasing a new video for ‘Losss’.

The track, from 2017’s Utopia, has been reimagined visually by acclaimed digital artist Tobias Gremmler, who also played an integral role in bringing to life Cornucopia’s multi-screen stage production.

Alongside the stunning illustrative interpretation of ‘Losss’,”the visionary Icelandic singer-songwriter shared a statement further detailing the intended expressive nature of the work. “We based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist,” she says. “When I recorded this I tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right . and if you listen on headphones, it will match the imagery.”

Watch the video and find tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 17 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario
Aug 20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario
Aug 23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario
Aug 27 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Parque Bicentenario
Nov 13 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Nov 16 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Nov 19 – London, England @ O2 Arena
Nov 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro
Nov 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Read next: 7 times Björk used cutting-edge technology to shape her music

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Rabit chops and screws Playboi Carti, Björk and Art Of Noise on KOLD SUMMER

May 20 2019

Rabit chops and screws Playboi Carti and Björk on KOLD SUMMER
Björk announces new live show for 2019, Cornucopia

Nov 13 2018

Björk announces new live show for 2019, Cornucopia

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp