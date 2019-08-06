Chants returns to The Astral Plane for new album, Seven Spheres

Listen to a propulsive new track, ‘Assiah Dance’, now.
Next up on The Astral Plane is a new album from Chants.
Seven Spheres sees the Madison producer drawing from his experience drumming in second line brass bands, combining taut sci-fi sound design with precision engineered percussion.
Seven Spheres is out on August 23 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Seven Spheres’
02. ‘Kitka Rhythm’
03. ‘Burned All The Way Down’
04. ‘Humanity (Duet)’
05. ‘Assiah Dance’
06. ‘Muzzoline’
07. ‘Filament’
08. ‘Gulfoss’
