Chants returns to The Astral Plane for new album, Seven Spheres

Listen to a propulsive new track, ‘Assiah Dance’, now.

Next up on The Astral Plane is a new album from Chants.

Seven Spheres sees the Madison producer drawing from his experience drumming in second line brass bands, combining taut sci-fi sound design with precision engineered percussion.

Seven Spheres is out on August 23 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Seven Spheres’

02. ‘Kitka Rhythm’

03. ‘Burned All The Way Down’

04. ‘Humanity (Duet)’

05. ‘Assiah Dance’

06. ‘Muzzoline’

07. ‘Filament’

08. ‘Gulfoss’

