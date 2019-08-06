Manara enlists Asmara, Ikonika and Bok Bok for Bollywood edit compilation

By , Aug 6 2019

Photograph by: Press

Featuring that ‘Igloo’ x ‘Dola Re Dola’ edit.

Manara has assembled an all-star cast of producers for The Ultimate Spice Mix, a compilation of 13 Bollywood classics flipped by a variety of FACT favorites, including 8ulentina & Foozool, Asmara, Scratcha DVA, Ikonika, Samrai, Bok Bok and many more.

Included on the compilation is Manara’s now legendary blend of Wiley’s ‘Igloo’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’ from the 2002 film Devdas. You can watch her deploying the edit to absolutely destructive effect here – Bok Bok’s expression says it all really.

All the proceeds from the release will go to Restless Beings, an international human rights organisation supporting some of the world’s most marginalised communities through advocacy, activism and holistic charitable projects.

Manara International Presents: The Ultimate Spice Mix is out now. Check out the incredible cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. NA DJ – ‘Buzz edit’
02. 8ulentina & Foozool – ‘Crazy Kiya Re’
03. Asmara – ‘Dheere Dheere edit’
04. Helix – ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’
05. A.G – ‘Kehna Hi Kya’
06. Khayote – ‘Aloe Vera’
07. Scratcha DVA – ‘Ange Laga De (Scratcha DVA DJ Tool)’
08. General Courts – ‘Lazy Moments’
09. Ikonika – ‘Sarsariya’
10. Samrai – ‘Mehndi (Madhorama Pencha)’
11. Manara & Bok Bok – ‘My name is Shhh’
12. Ahadadream – ‘Balam Pichkari’
13. BONUS – ‘WORLD FAMOUS MANARA SPICE BLEND’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – July 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Evian Christ’s Trance Party returns with AraabMuzik, MssingNo

Nov 14 2016

Evian Christ's Trance Party returns with AraabMuzik, MssingNo
The week’s best mixes: Mr. Mitch, LuckyMe and summertime UK garage

Jul 29 2016

The week's best mixes: Mr. Mitch, LuckyMe, Riz La Teef

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp