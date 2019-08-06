Featuring that ‘Igloo’ x ‘Dola Re Dola’ edit.

Manara has assembled an all-star cast of producers for The Ultimate Spice Mix, a compilation of 13 Bollywood classics flipped by a variety of FACT favorites, including 8ulentina & Foozool, Asmara, Scratcha DVA, Ikonika, Samrai, Bok Bok and many more.

<a href="http://ultimatespicemix.bandcamp.com/album/manara-international-presents-the-ultimate-spice-mix">Manara International Presents: The Ultimate Spice Mix by Manara</a>

Included on the compilation is Manara’s now legendary blend of Wiley’s ‘Igloo’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’ from the 2002 film Devdas. You can watch her deploying the edit to absolutely destructive effect here – Bok Bok’s expression says it all really.

All the proceeds from the release will go to Restless Beings, an international human rights organisation supporting some of the world’s most marginalised communities through advocacy, activism and holistic charitable projects.

Manara International Presents: The Ultimate Spice Mix is out now. Check out the incredible cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. NA DJ – ‘Buzz edit’

02. 8ulentina & Foozool – ‘Crazy Kiya Re’

03. Asmara – ‘Dheere Dheere edit’

04. Helix – ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’

05. A.G – ‘Kehna Hi Kya’

06. Khayote – ‘Aloe Vera’

07. Scratcha DVA – ‘Ange Laga De (Scratcha DVA DJ Tool)’

08. General Courts – ‘Lazy Moments’

09. Ikonika – ‘Sarsariya’

10. Samrai – ‘Mehndi (Madhorama Pencha)’

11. Manara & Bok Bok – ‘My name is Shhh’

12. Ahadadream – ‘Balam Pichkari’

13. BONUS – ‘WORLD FAMOUS MANARA SPICE BLEND’

