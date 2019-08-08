Rádio Quântica launches queer community music festival, Ano 0

Portuguese avant-garde electronics from a queer perspective.

Rádio Quântica, the online community radio station co-founded by naive label head Violet and producer and DJ Photonz, is launching a new festival, Ano 0.

Taking place at Zé dos Bois Gallery in Lisbon and ADAO in Barreiro from September 6 – 7, Ano 0 is described as “the first Portuguese festival focused on the most avant-garde electronic scene through a queer and community perspective”, featuring “many of the collectives that have in recent years joined efforts to create spaces for new identities, corporeal and sonic, that until recently had been underrepresented in conventional platforms.”

Highlights from the inaugural edition’s program include a rare back-to-back from Violet and Photonz, sets from mina collective residents BLEID and Viegas, an audiovisual installation from the NEKYIA collective, as well as a conversation on “how to create a music label” with Violet and Troublemaker Records.

A two-day festival pass fro Ano 0 is available for €16 and single day passes are also available for €9. For more information about the festival head over to the Facebook event.

Read next: Terraforma 2019 – A sustainable psychedelic ritual in scorching Milan