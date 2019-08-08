Silver Jews’ David Berman dies aged 52

Oneohtrix Point Never, El-P and Stephen Malkmus have paid tribute to the late poet and songwriter.

Drag City has confirmed that David Berman, the poet and songwriter known for his projects Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, has died at the age of 52. The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

Berman founded Silver Jews with Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich in the late ’80s and would go on to release six studio albums with various iterations of the band up until 2009, when he officially dissolved the group. This year he released an album under a new moniker, Purple Mountains, via Drag City.

We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌 𝕮𝖎𝖙𝖞 (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019

Friends and collaborators such as The Avalanches, Deerhunter, El-P, Oneohtrix Point Never, Bob Nastanovich and Stephen Malkmus have paid tribute to the late artist. Check out some of those tributes below.

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

Bob Nastanovich, via Pitchfork:

“I was saddened to hear that David died. Stephen called me to tell me this afternoon.

For most of my life, I was amazed by David as a person, a humorist and a writer. It was enlightening to have such a talented friend at a young age and realize that the talent wasn’t always a blessing.

David battled mental illness for nearly all of his life. He had professional help and the unyielding support of hundreds of good friends. He had many loving and devoted fans.

Please try to cherish your memories of him and his words and music including his last album Purple Mountains.

I know I will and I’m grateful that the list of good memories and stories is long.”

Very very sad to hear David Berman has passed away. A massive talent and a huge influence on us. RIP — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) August 7, 2019

Fuck. Goddamnit. RIP David Berman. One of the great tortured poetic souls is gone. A master of beautiful darkness. — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 8, 2019

tried but couldn’t even bring myself to quote DB. when poets leave us their testaments feel like staring into the sun — OPN (@0PN) August 8, 2019