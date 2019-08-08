Sno Globe bring psychedelic noise to Whities sub-label, Syon

Shake Up is the third instalment from the cassette sub-label.

Next up on Syon, the cassette sub-label from Whities, is Shake Up, a seven-track release from psychedelic noise-makers Sno Globe.

Featuring Finn Ryan on drums and Julia Reidy on guitar and vocals, the tape is described by the imprint as “glittery, kitsch, bold and unrelenting.”

<a href="http://whities.bandcamp.com/album/syon3-shake-up">Syon3 – Shake Up by Sno Globe</a>

The tape follows contributions from Glasgow’s digger extraordinaire Fergus Clark and New New World Radio co-founder Ivan Zoloto.

Shake Up is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shake Up’

02. ‘Thousand Cuts’

03. ‘Eyes and Wings’

04. ‘Happy Place’

05. ‘Concave See-Through Sky’

06. ‘The Real’

07. ‘Out’

