Yilan debuts on Infinite Machine with Regression EP

Featuring remixes from Amazondotcom and Superfície.

Leeds producer Yilan will debut on Infinite Machine next month with a new EP.

Regression features two new tracks, ‘Ark’, a collaboration with producer Ren, and the unhinged title track, which you can listen to below.

Yilan has enlisted Amazondotcom to put her spin on the title track, as well as Salviatek affiliate Superfície to remix ‘Ark’.

Regression arrives on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.