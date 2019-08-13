Ariel Zetina to release Shell EP on new label Head Charge Recordings

Ariel Zetina

Photograph by: Soltan Shahr

Jasmine Infiniti, Elliot Reed, Sinceer and Emily Glass provide remixes.

Chicago-based artist and Smartbar resident Ariel Zetina will release her next EP via new label Head Charge Recordings later this month.

The six-track Shell EP features two “surreal house tracks”, with ‘Cleanhouse’ featuring vocals from Paula Nacif and Imp Queen. The EP is named after a defensive magical RPG spell called “Shell”, which reduces magical damage inflicted on a player’s avatar. “The EP should lessen the damage inflicted upon you,” the label says.

Shell is Ariel Zetina’s second release of 2019 and follows appearances over the past few years on Boukan Records and Club Chai. It features remixes from Jasmine Infiniti, Elliot Reed, Sinceer and Emily Glass and arrives on August 22 – pre-order it at Bandcamp.

