Symrun debuts on TT with multimedia project Care Work

By , Aug 14 2019

Experimental bedroom pop made with “the laptop listener in mind.”

The consistently excellent TT (formerly Tobago Tracks) has announced another exciting debut, this time from Sheffield-based producer Symrun.

The label describes the ten-track album, titled Care Work, as a “vision of digital melancholia, determination, and personal rapture.” The digital release will come with an accompanying booklet put together by the artist, which aims to outline the project’s “broad musical (and internet-heavy) influences.”

TT has also published a music video alongside the album’s woozy and auto-tune heavy sample track, ‘Where I’ve Been’, streaming below.

Care Work marks TT’s sixth release this year following stellar EPs and albums from 8ULENTINA, Organ Tapes, and aircode. It will be released on August 23 and is available for preorder over at their Bandcamp.

