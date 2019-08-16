PAN announces debut album from Montreal’s Pelada

Movimiento Para Cambio explores themes of power, identity, surveillance and environmental justice.

The latest from the esteemed PAN imprint comes from Montreal-based duo Pelada, made up of vocalist Chris Vargas and producer Tobias Rochman. Their debut album is entitled Movimiento Para Cambio and blends “rave synths, acid basslines, breakbeats and dembow rhythms”.

You can check the fiery ‘Ajetreo’ below and hear Vargas’ raw, political anger layered over Rochman’s squelchy, rhythmically woozy production. The album dissects ideas about gender, big data, corporate domination and mass extinction – and it still sounds cute.

Movimiento Para Cambio will be released on October 4 on vinyl and digital via PAN.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Mí Me Juzgan Por Ser Mujer’

02. ‘Ajetreo’

03. ‘Habla Tu Verdad’

04. ‘Asegura’

05. ‘Granadilla’

06. ‘Caderona’

07. ‘Desatado’

08. ‘Perra’

09. ‘Aquí’

Listen next: FACT mix 723 – Gabber Modus Operandi